Sophie Turner reacts to 'Game of Thrones' question

Sophie Turner gives mixed response to playing Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' sequel

Game of Thrones has several characters with sharply different arcs. Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, is one of them.



Her story takes various turns as the story progresses, but as the end approaches, her role becomes a defining feature of the mega-hit series.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz about the sequels of the globally hit show. Adding a previous statement of George R.R. Martin, the creator of the franchise, to confirm the speculations.

"Aside from The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon, there are other Game of Thrones spinoff projects in development," the author of A Song of Ice and Fire said.

"Most are prequels. There are several in development, five or six series, and I'm not developing them alone, I'm working with other people. Yes, there are some sequels," he shared.

Now, Sophie is asked about whether she would like to reprise his Sansa Stark character in a sequel.

"Show me the money. I don't know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it," she adds.

Not stopping there, the X-Men star adds that it is too early to comment, but first, she says she would like to see a script.

"Maybe it would be an utter joy, or maybe it would be trying to cling on to something that was magic back in the day that can't be recreated. I would have to see a script," she notes.

Elsewhere, in an interview with The Direct, the actress says she is satisfied with the ending of Game of Thrones regarding her character, Sansa Stark.

"But I feel that I was very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in 'Game of Thrones,' and no one else was really happy with their ending. I feel like I got a good one, and so I don't know if I could revisit it," she concludes.

In the meantime, the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, season three is expected to come out this year.