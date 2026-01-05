Charlie Hunam reveals what irritated wife about Ed Gein portrayal

Charlie Hunam reveals wife Morgana McNelis' objection to Ed Gein voice

Charlie Hunam’s partner, Morgana McNelis, had to nag him to stop doing his Ed Gein voice at home.

Hunnam played the serial killer in season 3 of Ryan Murphy‘s Monster anthology series for Netflix.

In the show, he changed his voice to a strange soft version, but practicing the voice made him used to it and he didn’t notice that he was doing it outside of work.

"She did [ask me]," Hunnam told E News at the Critics Choice Awards 2026, where he was noimnated in the Best Actor category.

"I was slipping in and out of it all the time and she was saying, 'Dude. You have to stop with the voice.' At breakfast, it’s a little too much," he added.

Hunnam and McNelis haven’t publicly revealed that they’re married, but the actor dubbed her his wife in another interview. They have been liked since 2005.

He told ExtraTV how he and McNelis spent New Year’s Eve, saying, "We did it quiet," he said. "I always like to ring in the new year mainly on the 1st rather than on the 31st. So my wife and I went to bed early, got up, had a really beautiful hike and came in, set some intentions."

Charlie Hunnam lost the Best Actor award to Timothee Chalamet for his role in Marty Supreme.