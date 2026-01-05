Prince William’s risk of mixed messaging turns concerning: ‘It’s particularly offensive’

With a new monarchy slated to take over once King Charles is no longer King, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has a few choice pieces of advice for the heir apparent Prince William.

She delivered this in a column for The i Paper, and it featured insight into some of the biggest things the prince needs to focus on, else risk becoming ‘particularly offensive’ with his mixed messaging.

She began by saying, “the old idea of the 'magic of monarchy' may no longer hold true, but many people genuinely love the pomp and pageantry, the Changing of the Guard and Trooping the Colour.”

However, when it comes to the rest, and “whether events like the daily carriage procession at Royal Ascot would be equally missed is open to question.”

Still, one thing that the expert claims is “beyond question, to my mind, is the need to dispense with the vast property portfolio that William will inherit,” she admitted.

“Nobody needs so many houses, castles and palaces. And it is particularly offensive when juxtaposed with William's campaign to end homelessness,” she also pointed out.

Before concluding she weighed in on the overarching need that Prince Harry will need to showcase, to “jettison or re-purpose these buildings. And so, far from being his undoing as some might suggest, careful modernisation of the monarchy stands every chance of making William a highly effective King for the 21st century.”