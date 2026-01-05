Cher rejects Dax Shepard as Kristen Bell's partner?

Cher recently got candid and rejected Dax Shepard as a partner of Kristen Bell.

On the Monday, June 5 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the 51-year-old American actor and comedian openly shared that the 79-year-old singer and actress is not his biggest fan.

Shepard asked Cher of his wife, Bell, who also made an appearance during the episode, “Who would be your dream partner for her? Cause I know you think she could be better, and I don't disagree.”

The Believe hitmaker could not think of another person for the Gossip Girl star, but she said, “The truth is, I trust her. So, you must have something that I don't see.”

For those unaware, Cher and Bell’s first interaction was in 2010 when they worked together in the 2010 American backstage musical film Burlesque.

Notably, Shepard and the 54-year-old American actress and singer, who got married in 2013, were already engaged at that time. Now, the couple shares two daughters, 12-year-old Lincoln and 11-year-old Delta.

Cher, who acted as Tess Scali alongside Bell, who played Nikki in Burlesque, reflected on their first meeting by saying, “We got along so well, and we were very sympatico, and I respected her a lot. I didn’t know who she was, but she was good.”

It is pertinent to mention that Burlesque also starred other top-notch stars such as Christina Aguilera, Cam Gigandet, Eric Dane, Alan Cumming, and others.