Prince William's kind gesture continues to melt hearts

Over a million people have seen a resurfaced video of Prince William surprising participants of a charity walk, with social media users praising the royal for his emphatic nature.

The video shows the Prince of Wales taking them by surprise by suddenly appearing in front of a woman during a charity walk in memory of her teenage daughter, who had taken her own life.

The video was filmed during on Day 13 of Emma Webb's 157-mile charity walk from Chepstow, Wales, to London.

The woman aimed to raise awareness for youth suicide prevention and mental health in memory of her 16-year-old daughter, Brodie, who died by suicide in March 2020.

In the clip, William is seen approaching from behind and saying "boo" before hugging her.

"He always seems like such a good, regular guy … I mean, as much as possible," said an X user when the video resurfaced on January 5, 2026y.

A second said, "That’s the way to do it, get out among the people and show them you care about their lives."

"You are so right, there is no substitute for showing up and looking people in the eye," said another.



