Paige DeSorbo reveals one habit that transformed her skin: 'It's so good'

Paige DeSorbo recently got candid and opened up about one habit that has changed her skin and helped her get rid of headaches.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine about her collaboration with Tula Skincare for its latest campaign, the 33-year-old American television personality, podcaster, and influencer shared her current skincare routine.

DeSorbo said, "I would have a headache every single day and I just thought that was normal. Girls think so much, we have headaches."

However, things shifted when she purchased a Stanley cup and began drinking sufficient water, which ultimately mitigated her headaches and nourished her skin.

The Summer House alum, "Even when I went to get a facial or would get my makeup done, I started hearing, 'your skin just feels more hydrated, more plump, and just looks brighter.'"

In addition to adequate water intake, DeSorbo’s skincare routine also plays a crucial role in her skin, and that is why she is promoting Tula Skincare’s latest campaign, Day & Night Glow: Powered by Prebiotics.

"Tula is the first thing I've ever bought off of TikTok ... which is really [why this is] such a full circle moment now. When they reached out to me, I was like, 'Oh my God, I love this,'" she quipped.

"It really is so good," Paige DeSorbo said of Tula Skincare’s Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm.