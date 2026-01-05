Miley Cyrus wants to do music for THIS hit show

Miley Cyrus is hoping she can do the music for this show

Miley Cyrus is all for hopping the Heated Rivalry bandwagon with new music.

Cyrus attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala on Saturday, January 3. There, she was asked if she’d contribute music for hte hit gay drama.

The question came after she liked a Heated Rivalry post on social media, leading fans to theorize that she is connected to the show.

Jacob Tierney‘s show follows rival hockey stars Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya (Connor Storrie), two men who fall for each other despite being rivals on the field.

Variety asked Cryus if she’d make music for the show.

She replied, "Oh, I’m so in. Book me. Get me booked!"

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker admitted that she hasn’t watched the show yet but intends to.

She said, "I have not watched yet, but this is on my to-do list now. It’s all I’ve heard about, every conversation I’ve had today has started with you, 'You have to [watch it].'"

However, Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud wants the singer to watch the show before making such comments.

When the intervier told him that "Miley said she wants to do a song," he responded,

"She hasn’t even watched the show. She should watch the show first."

"Miley. Watch the d*** show," he said while tooking straight into the camera.

"Also, I think we might get a little bit bigger budget for Season 2, but I don’t know if we get Miley budget. I think if she sees the show, she might give us a discount," he added.

Heated Rivalry is streaming now on Crave in Canada and HBO in the US.