Nicole Kidman takes Russell Crowe's THIS 'advice to heart' after her divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe’s private coffee dates come to light after her divorce from Keith Urban.

An insider told Radar Online that following her separation from Urban, Kidman went on a secret coffee date with her longtime friend Russell, who has been her biggest support during the tough time.

For those unaware, the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer and Urban separated after 19 years of their marriage. The couple, who share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, filed for divorce on September 30, 2025.

The 61-year-old actor and film director’s outing with the Eyes Wide Shut star has raised questions, as he has been dating Britney Theriot since 2020, but has denied to tie a knot with her.

The source said, "Russell has been through his own heartbreaking divorce after 15 years of marriage, so he can empathize with Nicole in a way that not everyone in her world can.”

"He's been on the phone to her nearly every day just to check in and lift her spirits. They even managed to meet up for coffee not that long ago,” they revealed. “Nicole is putting on a brave face but she's been rocked by this. Russell has helped to steady her and she's so grateful.”

Kidman and Russell, the two Academy Award winners, first met as teenagers in Australia, where they started their acting careers, but appeared together as a married couple in the 2018 drama film Boy Erased.

Per the insider, the Gladiator star has asked Kidman to completely shift her focus to work, which is the best medicine.

The source said, “Russell throws himself into work when he's having a hard time, and Nicole is taking that advice to heart. She's signed on for one project after another. Some are even overlapping, so there's very little time for her to wallow in sadness.

"Russell has pushed for them to collaborate on something. He's sending her projects that he's interested in, pushing her to read them,” the insider concluded.