Miley Cyrus shares biggest hint at 'Hannah Montana' return

Miley Cyrus reveals 'Hannah Montana' return sign

Miley Cyrus is excited for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana.

After winning the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Saturday, Cyrus was asked if she has plans for the special occasion.

"Absolutely. We're working hard on them," she told Variety.

"I can't tell you," before adding, "You see the bangs."

On the Disney show, which premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons, Cyrus played Miley Stewart, a teenager living a double life as a pop star named Hannah Montana. The show also got a movie in 2009.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, the Party in the USA hitmaker gushed over the anniversary.

"I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me," she said.

"It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed," she said. "And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been as kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that."