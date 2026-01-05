BTS footage of 'Stranger Things' creators deciding Eleven's fate released: Watch

'Stranger Things' season 5 BTS documentary trailer released

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer had a tough time deciding the fate of Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven.

Fans will get a good look at behind-the-scenes prep for the finale of the beloved series in the upcoming documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5.

In a trailer for the Netflix doc, Matt is heard saying, "At the end of the day, the audience cares most about the characters."

In a voiceover, the brothers admit that "there was a debate in terms of Eleven's fate."

Another clip shows Ross saying, "God, I don't know how to play this."

"Is she really gonna go through with this?" someone else asks offscreen, while Brown can be heard saying, "I'm not ready to let go."

The season finale saw the group kill both Vecna and the mind flayer and destroy the upside down using a bomb. However, they walk staright into the military’s hand while getting ou tof the upside down. As the military searched for El, she was shown standing in the gate as the debris swirls behind her.

In the last scene of the finale, Mike shares a theory that El’s sister Kali made everyone see her in the gate while she actually escaped. So Eleven’s fate was left ambiguous for tha fans to choose their preferred ending.

"Our goal, our hope is to leave it up to the fans, ultimately, and the audience in terms of what they believe, just as we leave it up to our characters in that basement to decide what they believe or not," Ross previously told Entertainment Weekly.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, directed by Martina Radwan will hit Netflix on January 12.