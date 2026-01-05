King Charles' Sandringham estate makes statement after Balmoral Castle closure
Sandringham is located in Norfolk where King Charles is currently staying
After the closure of King Charles's Balmoral Castle, the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk has also issued a weather warning on Monday.
"Due to the current weather conditions, we may close the Courtyard Facilities earlier today," said a statement on social media.
"The Children's Play Area is closed until further notice. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for you understanding."
The closure comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning covering eastern coastal regions of England and Scotland.
King Charles's Balmoral Castle, which is located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, also remained closed to the public on Saturday and Sunday due to weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the monarch is currently staying at Sandringham in Norfolk amid the extreme weather conditions.
