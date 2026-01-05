'Sister Wives' Kody Brown, wife Robyn open up about their 'toxic' patterns

Kody Brown recently got candid and confessed that he and his wife, Robyn Brown, are “fighting for our marriage.”

In the recent episode of Sister Wives, the 56-year-old patriarch of the Brown family sat with his only remaining wife Robyn for a “health check-up” on their relationship after riding ATVs at the same location where she fell last season.

Kody revealed that he and Robyn are fighting to get rid of their “toxic” patterns and are also “fighting for our marriage” after his separation from Meri, Christine, and Janelle.

In a confessional, he explained, “We have been going through four years or more of breakup with the family,” adding that their union becomes “great” when he is being himself.

Robyn also went on to share that their marriage has become a roller coaster of emotion for Kody following his three divorces.

The 47-year-old unveiled, “We go through these periods where he is back to himself and we are like who we usually are in our relationship and it's really beautiful, and we're having a great time.”

“And then something will happen and he's kind of back to, he reverts back to the angry divorced guy,” Robyn said.

For those unaware, Kody Brown was in a plural marriage with Meri, Christine, and Janelle, but they all left him, and in early 2023, he was in a monogamous marriage with Robyn.