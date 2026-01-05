Meghan Markle tries to charge on Diana’s death: ‘She’s pushing Harry to get documents’

Princess Diana’s death has been a bit of history that never was forgotten, least of all by her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle it seems. However her reason is completely different.

For those unversed, the People’s Princess died when her youngest son was just 12, back in 1997. Now with the 30th anniversary of her passing inching closer, as is the Diana documentary that Meghan and Harry are planning to create alongside Netflix, it seems the Diana dossier is high on their priority list.

The file itself is over 6,000 pages long, compiled back in 2007, and is still being kept in the basement of Paris’ Palais de Justice, until the year 2082.

What is pertinent to mention regarding the document is that it includes everything from witness statements, to toxicology reports on her driver Henri Paul as never-before-seen photos.

According to New Idea, many conspiracy theorists believe the document could reveal the real reason for her passing, as well as Dodi Al Fayed’s.

In light of that, “Meghan is desperate to get her hands on those files,” a well placed source all the way from Montecito claims. “She’s convinced it could give them the ultimate ‘hook’ they need for their documentary” and “she also believes Harry has every right to know what happened, so [she] is urging him to demand a review of the documents.” Plus “as Diana’s son, he has every right to access those files,” they added too.

Furthermore, Meghan is also aware “he wants closure on this. And those documents could be what they need to save their Netflix deal.”

Before signing off the source also added, “they know Harry is the only one who can authentically tell Diana’s story. It’s a personal project from him – especially if it drops bombshells – and could rival their 2022 series. Meghan is pushing him to fight for the files, saying it’s his birthright.”