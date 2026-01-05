James Gunn gets honest about 'hardest' movie he ever made

James Gunn on 'Superman': 'The hardest movie I made'

James Gunn, a well-known director, has helmed several films in his career. However, the hardest, he said, was Superman.



Released last July, the David Corenswet-led film is the first movie the director helmed since helming the DC Studios.

"This was the hardest movie I've ever made," he tells Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, while comparing his stint at Marvel, where he directed Guardians of the Galaxy.

"The next hardest was probably the first Guardians. With Guardians, you were building a corner of the universe that felt completely different from everything else Marvel was doing at the time," the filmmaker notes.

Director James Gunn with Superman star David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult

However, when it comes to Superman, he adds, "Here, I was reorienting something everyone already thinks they understand. Strangely, it's the most comic book-driven thing I've ever done. More than any of my other superhero films."

Apart from facing challenges in directing Man of Steel, James previously shared that he had at first considered declining the post of co-CEO of DC Studios.

His reasoning was that one cannot manage two positions at the same time, given the nature of their work.

"I don't think it's ever really been done. Even Walt Disney was more of a producer than a director. It's an experiment. And yes, sometimes it probably sounds like madness - especially since I don't make the most conventional films," he said.

However, James said he eventually changed his mind. "But I love big spectacle. That's my jam. I originally said no to the job. I didn't want to do what Kevin Feige does. But once [co-CEO Peter Safran] and I realized we'd be doing it together, it became exciting. I still don't know if it's sustainable in the long term. It's a lot. There just aren't enough hours in the day."

Meanwhile, Man of Tomorrow, a follow-up story of Superman, is expected to be released in 2027