Horrific crime

The horrific Minar-e-Pakistan incident is a sign of the breakdown of law and order. Four hundred men were able to harass a woman in broad daylight, in a public place. Our moral values have dropped to horrifyingly low levels.

It has been 74 years since we got independence, but we haven’t been able to draft a strong bill to put an end to gender-based violence. Our women and children aren’t safe in this country.

Ali Faraz

Jaranwala

*****

In the 1980s, I used to live in Dubai. Once, an Indian colleague and I were talking about how safe it was for a woman to walk on streets in Dubai. He agreed and added that no one would dare to tease or say anything to a woman there because they knew that the authorities would take strict action against them. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, women can’t walk safely on streets. Men harass these women because they know that they will get away with it.

What happened to the young woman on Independence Day at Minar-e-Pakistan should never have happened. It is hoped that the police will investigate the incident thoroughly and punish the men responsible for the crime. It’s time the authorities took strict action against such hooligans to ensure that they do not misbehave again.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad