KASUR: Several people were robbed at gunpoint in the vicinity of Kasur.

Assailants stole Waqas Ashraf's motorbike near National Bank Chowk, Kasur. Two robbers took away a motorbike from Sardar Azam near Wapda Office City Chunian. Near Bypass City Phool Nagar, two robbers took away Ibrahim's motorcycle and Rs 40,000 cash from him. Thieves stole gold jewellery, mobile phones, cash and other valuables from the house of Nazim Ali near Burj Kalan in Nawa Hai village of Ganda Singh.