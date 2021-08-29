Convene Parliament session on Afghanistan, PPP asks govt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday demanded the government convene a session of the parliament on the Afghanistan issue.

“Afghanistan's land should not be used against Pakistan. At present, the government lacks a foreign policy and the country is facing diplomatic isolation,” said PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi while addressing a press conference here. He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi “says what he can do by going to the UN”.

“This government voted for Indian in the UN. Pakistan is isolated, foreign policy has failed,” he alleged. He said the Afghan refugees were a big problem for Pakistan. “We appreciate the armed forces for fencing the Pak-Afghan border,” he said. He said Imran Khan had snatched employment from the poor people. He requested the Supreme Court to review its decision of sacking 12,000 employees from the federal government departments.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan recently organised a festival at the Convention Centre and presented a pack of lies in which there was no truth. He said the circular debt was Rs11.5 billion in 2018, today it had reached Rs2,400 billion. Faisal said the worst restrictions were going to be imposed on the media through the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority. He said NAB had become an institution for kidnapping and arm-twisting of the opposition leaders. To a question, Kundi said if the opposition unites and brings a no-confidence motion in the assembly, it can work. “Why Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PMLN want to give five years to the government,” he asked and added that there was a statement of Maryam Nawaz in that regard.