Teachers’ demands

Teachers play a big role in a child’s mental development. Some time back, teachers from Punjab took to the streets and demanded an increase in their salaries. The provincial government agreed to accept some of the demands put forward by teachers.

On the other hand, when the Balochistan government was met with the same situation, the authorities chose to ignore it. Teachers have one of the world’s toughest jobs. Trained teachers are a country’s assets. The Balochistan government must pay attention to the just demands of the province’s teachers.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Karachi