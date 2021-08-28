No favourites in Afghanistan, COAS tells US envoy

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated Pakistan had no favourites in Afghanistan as he held detailed discussions with a US envoy over the war-torn country's situation. The army chief's met US chargé d'affaires to Pakistan Angela Ageler at the General Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, a day after a bomb blast rocked Kabul airport leaving dozens dead, including US troops. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the recent situation in Afghanistan were discussed in detail. "Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and our sole aim is helping achieve peaceful, sovereign, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan," the army chief told the US ambassador.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attacks at Kabul airport and expressing sorrow over the loss of precious lives, he also reiterated the combined resolve to fight terrorism and extremism to the core.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked the army chief for the special assistance in the evacuation operations from Kabul, the military's media wing added.