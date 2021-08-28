Two Karachiites kidnapped, Rs22m ransom demanded

SUKKUR: The dacoits of the riverine area of Sindh have demanded Rs22 million ransom from the parents of two abducted persons from Karachi.

Two Karachiites, identified as Zamin Ali, resident of Liquatabad, and Rizwan, s/o Rehamatullah, resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, had gone missing from their homes. The parents of the Zamin and Rizwan were sent a video by their captors showing the boys being mercilessly thrashed at a hideout in the riverine area of Kandhkot. In the same video the dacoits demanded a ransom of Rs20 million from the parents of Zamin and Rs two million from that of Rizwan Ali.

The police said the viral video was being examined to trace their location, either it was Kandhkot or any other place and they were also investigating as to how the boys were brought to Kandhkot from Karachi. The police on Friday claimed utilising modern technology to rescue the abducted persons.

The Khairpur Police said besides Zamin and Rizwan, the dacoits had also kidnapped four others, including Shahid Ali of Karachi, Waseem Ahmed of Mehar, Ejaz of Khairpur and a policeman Ibrahim of Mirpur Mathello.