Exclusive units to be set up to treat women, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said exclusive units will be set up for the treatment of women at public sector hospitals.

Speaking at a consultation session for women's rights at New Minister's Block, the health minister said harassment needs to be condemned and dealt with strongly. Present on the occasion were Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz, Sania Kamran, Kaniz Fatima and Chairperson Task Force on Women Development Tanzila Imran.

A briefing was given to the participants on measures to control violence against women. The health minister said: "Harassment and violence against women need to be condemned in the strongest words. In all civilized societies, women are respected. Islam has clearly defined women's rights and highlighted their respectful position. We need to work to stop harassment incidents and all stakeholders need to play their role to stop violence against women. Implementation on existing laws will be needed and the Women Protection Authority needs to be strengthened. Exclusive units will be set up for women in public sector hospitals.