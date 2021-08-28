CTD arrests three LeJ terrorists in Lahore

LAHORE: The CTD Lahore has arrested three terrorists belonging to the banned organization Lashker-e-Jhangvi (LJ).

The CTD Lahore received information that the LJ members were present at Chubacha Phatak, Canal Road, Dharampura, Lahore. Upon which, a CTD team raided the place and arrested the three terrorists namely Rizwan, Abdul Qayyum and Muhammad Arif.

These terrorists were planning to attack law enforcement agencies and Shia community in Lahore. The CTD team recovered an improvised explosive device (IED), 2 hand grenades, a pistol and ammunition from the terrorists’ possession. Investigations have been started after lodging an FIR at the PS CTD Lahore.