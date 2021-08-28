Pakistan willing to do whatever possible to help Afghans: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan is willing to do whatever is possible to help Afghanistan achieve an inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.

He was talking to the chief of Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), Richard Moore, who called on him in Rawalpindi, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interests, intelligence and defence collaboration between the two countries and overall regional security, with a special emphasis on post-US withdrawal in Afghanistan came under discussion.

The Army chief said that Pakistan is helping achieve peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. The visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s untiring efforts towards regional peace and stability.—News Desk