IGT&E visits NUST

Islamabad : Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan, Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army, paid a maiden visit to the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Friday.

Upon arrival, he was received by Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, followed by a one-on-one meeting.

New initiatives, high-impact R&D projects and future plans of NUST came under discussion during the meeting. Afterwards, he attended a comprehensive briefing on the functioning and accelerated transdisciplinary growth of NUST over the years.

He commended NUST management, faculty and researchers for a myriad of trailblazing initiatives, such as establishment of N-ovative Health Technologies Pvt Ltd (NHTPL) – the country’s first facility for indigenous manufacturing of cardiac stents and other medical devices, National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) to stimulate economic growth through innovative technologies, etc.