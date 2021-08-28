11 outlaws held in crackdown

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws and recovered weapons and stolen valuable from their possession, a police spokesman said

Following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, crackdown against criminals is on full swing.

According to the details, during this crackdown Koral police arrested an accused Ghulam Shabbir and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Sihala police arrested accused Ghulam Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Banigala police arrested accused Anwer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shams colony police arrested accused Aman involved in theft case.

Secretariat police arrested accused Muhammad Gul and recovered stolen valuable from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Shahzad involved in theft. Lohi Bher police arrested accused Sikander involved in careless driving.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed four proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) and Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated Police performance. They also sought cooperation of citizens for effective policing measures in the city.