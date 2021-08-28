Guru Nanak’s followers can hold religious rituals at Swaminarayan Temple

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered that the followers of Baba Guru Nanak will not be restrained from holding religious rituals on the allocated premises at the Swaminarayan Temple located on MA Jinnah Road.

Disposing of a litigation filed by the Swaminarayan Temple Estate Trust after an agreement was signed between the Hindu and Sikh communities, a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan ordered that the petitioner or any person would not create any hindrance to the followers of Baba Guru Nanak performing their routine religious activities.

The bench also ordered that the affairs of Guru Nanak Darbar would be regulated by a nine-member managing committee already appointed by the court. The SHC said that it had been agreed that no special religious gathering in the Guru Nanak Darbar would be carried out without taking prior permission from the managing committee.