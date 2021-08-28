Sindh govt okays reward money for Mawach Goth attackers’ arrest

The Sindh home department has approved reward money of Rs5 million for any citizens who will help the investigators in arresting the culprits involved in carrying out the hand grenade attack on a mini-truck in Mawach Goth on Independence Day.

“The Sindh government has put up a reward of Rs5 million for the arrest of suspects behind the deadly attack on a mini-truck at the Mawach Goth area on Independence Day that claimed 13 lives and wounded eight others,” reads an adverstiment issued by the DIG of the Counter Terrorism Department on Friday. It says Rs5 million will be given by the Sindh government to those who will help in arresting the culprits and their names will be kept secret.

CTD Sindh chief Omar Shahid Hamid had moved a letter to provincial police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar to request the home department to make an announcement of reward money for the arrest of people involved in the grenade attack that occurred in Mawach Morr, Baldia Town, on August 14.

The letter reads that an incident of hand grenade blast occurred on August 14 in a Shahzor Truck near a PSO Petrol Pump, in the Madian Colony police limits, Baldia Town, District Keamari, in which 13 people, including women and children, were killed while eight others injured.

An FIR was registered at the Madina Colony Police Station. This, the letter says, was a very grisly act of terrorism which had also created panic and a sense of insecurity in the public of Karachi.