Disposable syringes to be banned in Punjab in 2022: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid asked the authorities concerned to ensure abandonment of use of conventional syringes.

She was addressing a meeting of the Hepatitis Control Programme at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here Thursday. The minister gave these orders on the eve of introduction of Auto Disabled Syringes as per policy of the National Health Services Regulations and Coordination for the fiscal year 2021-22. The production of conventional disposable syringes has been stopped in Punjab. After 30th June, 2022, the sale and use of conventional disposable syringes shall be completely banned in Punjab, she added.

The minister said, “The Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme has registered 1.6 million people in the province and it is providing free diagnosis, treatment and other services to patients. During all waves of corona pandemic, the services for hepatitis patients were provided uninterrupted. As per vision of PM Imran Khan, we are improving healthcare services in Punjab. Facilitation countres for hepatitis patients are being set up in all hospitals. Two doctors and two nurses are being dedicated for treatment of hepatitis patients. In the existing PCR labs of Punjab, the test counters for hepatitis are being arranged. People are requested to avoid unnecessary injections. More than 65,000 barbers and staff at beauty parlors have been registered and is being given training. The process of hepatitis screening of jail inmates is underway. All institutions, including anti-narcotics force and social welfare department will have to work for rehabilitation of the addicts. The Punjab Hepatitis Act has been promulgated and its enforcement is being ensured. The Punjab Hepatitis Act has been passed by Punjab Assembly, she concluded.