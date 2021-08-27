Noor Mukadam’s father moves IHC against bail of therapy workers

ISLAMABAD: Noor Mukadam’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, on Thursday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge bail, granted to therapyworks’ owner and chief executive officer and other employees.

Earlier in Noor Mukadam case, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Ata Rabbani had granted bail to the six employees including Zahoor, Amjad Mehmood, Dileep Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq Riaz and Samar Abbas against the bail bonds of Rs5 million each.

Noor’s father in his petition stated that the respondents are threatening the petitioner of dire consequences and were abusing the bail granted to them, adding that the petitioner shall suffer an irreparable loss if their bail was not cancelled.

Petitioner further stated that the Sessions Judge had made observations about the evaluation of evidence which it claimed was not the proper procedure in deciding such applications. Accused Zahir’s parents and their servants were also arrested over the allegation of hiding evidence.