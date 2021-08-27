Police ready to meet challenges, says IGP

MINGORA: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday said the security challenges in the entire province had increased in the wake of the new developments in neighbouring Afghanistan.

“KP Police is determined and equipped to cope with any untoward situation,” the IGP told reporters at the Regional Police Office at Saidu Sharif.

He said that the law and order situation would be maintained at any cost. “We have adopted modern methods of policing, and are using modern technology for surveillance and monitoring.

The police department is installing CCTV cameras on the entrance and exit points of all the districts,” he said, adding that for the promotion of tourism in the scenic valleys, tourist police have been deployed.

Commissioner Malakand Division Zaheerul Islam, Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafoor Afridi and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

“KP Police have rendered tremendous sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and maintaining peace in the region. Some culprits are trying to sabotage the tourism in the scenic Swat valley; however, those criminals have been arrested, and are being prosecuted in the courts,” he added.

He said that new police stations would be established in Matta and Kalam of the district for the benefit of the area.

Earlier, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi briefed the IGP about the security situation in Malakand range. The briefing was also attended by all District police officers of Malakand Division. The IGP also visited Matta Police Station and checked the record.