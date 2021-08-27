PO held in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: As per the directives of Regional Police Officer Bannu Range, Sajid Ali Khan, strike and search operation going on against the most wanted criminals with head-money in the district.

A press release issued by the District Police Officer (DPO), Imran Khan, said police team led by DSP Headquarters Iqbal and SHO Saddar Police Station Javed Khan under the supervision of District Task Force, during a major operation, arrested the most -wanted criminal Abdullah, who was wanted by police in serious cases including terrorism.

He said that the arrested accused was carrying a head-money of Rs one million.

He maintained that search and strike operations would continue against the criminals in the district.