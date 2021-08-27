Aimal Wali vows not to accept electronic voting system

BANNU: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan said on Thursday that they would not accept electronic voting, terming it an easy method to rig the elections in favour of a particular party.

“We have not yet held accountable those, who were involved in the failure of result transmission system (RTS) during the last general elections, then how the politicians would bust the cheaters of electronic voting rigging,” he pose a question while addressing party workers at the hujra of Jauhar Ali in Saifalkhel and Ayaz Qilla in Mamandkhel.

ANP district convener Nisar Khan advocate, Taimur Baz Khan, Malik Adnan Khan and others also addressed the gatherings.

Aimal Wali said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was pressuring the Election Commission of Pakistan to toe its line but the ECP officials were not ready to approve the faulty system for the polls in the country.

He said the rulers were not ready to hold the local government election due to its poor performance during the last three years and looking for ways and means to escape.

The Awami National Party leader said that masses were now aware that who was supporting terrorism and who was standing up to terrorists.

“The nation cannot be deceived in the name of religion and the day is not far when all the terrorists would get eliminated,” he added.

He said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman claimed at public meetings that his struggle was for the restoration of democracy but at the same time was boasting of ‘victories’ of Taliban in Afghanistan.

He dared the Maulana to demand democracy for people of Afghanistan as well.

He said that Pakhtuns would never forget the double standards of so-called religious leaders.

Aimal Wali Khan said that Awami National Party adhered to Bacha Khan’s philosophy of non-violence and always worked for the restoration of last peace in the region.