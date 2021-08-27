RWMC resolving complaints received on social media

Rawalpindi : On the direction of Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has expedited the work of resolving the complaints received on its social media accounts and as per the direction of the focal person of the Provincial Minister Is being resolved in a timely manner, says a press release.

According to details, a meeting of social media representatives of Punjab’s waste management companies and municipal corporations was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Waqas Amjad, focal person for social media of Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed.