Fighting Covid-19

The entire world is struggling to deal with the novel coronavirus. Millions of people, across the world, have died after battling with the virus. Several countries have kept their borders closed for nearly two years now. The Pakistan government has taken various commendable measures to contain the spread of the virus.

However, it hasn’t taken any steps to ensure that people are following its orders. People’s carelessness is the main reason for rising Covid-19 cases in the country. If we’re committed to fighting against the virus, we need to follow SOPs and take precautionary measures to remain protected against the virus.

Imdad Ilyas

Balnigwar