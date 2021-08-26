Highest tally in four months: Corona takes 141 lives in one day

ISLAMABAD: As many as 141 patients lost their battle for life during 24 hours to COVID-19, touching the highest tally of deaths in a day in almost four months during the fourth wave of the viral disease.

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded at 91,204 on Wednesday with 4,199 more people testing positive and 3,915 people recovering from the disease during this time span. As many as 135 of thedeceased were under treatment in hospitals and six perished in homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the total 141 deaths occurred, 59 patients were on ventilators.