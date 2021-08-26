Three guilty of killing teen with Rambo-style knife

LONDON: A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a boy who was fatally stabbed with a Rambo-style knife after turning up for a “little scrap” about a mobile phone.

Anas Mezenner, 17, died from a 15cm deep wound to the buttocks following a stand-off between two groups of youths in Haringey, north London, on January 19, the Old Bailey was told.

He had signed up for a “little scrap” over a friend’s missing phone but it escalated as at least three of the opposing group were armed with large knives, jurors heard.

A 17-year-old youth who inflicted the fatal wound had dozens of film clips on his mobile phone of play-fighting and posing with large blades. While on remand awaiting trial he also let slip in a recorded phone call that he had wanted “my first little juice (blood) on my blade”.

During his Old Bailey trial, he admitted stabbing Anas but claimed it was self-defence. He also indicated where he had stashed the weapon – a large Rambo knife – near bins on a local estate. Two other 17-year-olds and a boy aged 14 admitted being nearby when it happened but denied involvement in the pre-arranged meeting. A jury deliberated for 12 hours to find the teenager who inflicted the fatal blow guilty of murder, while the other two 17-year-old co-defendants were convicted of manslaughter.

The boy wielding the knife was further convicted of wounding with intent against one of Anas’s friends, while a second 17-year-old was convicted of a lesser charge of unlawful wounding of the same boy.

The 14-year-old was acquitted of both murder and manslaughter, and of any attack against the second victim.

Judge Sarah Munro QC adjourned sentencing until September 30 to allow for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.