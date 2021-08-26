CTD writes to IGP for reward money to arrest Mawach attack culprits

The chief of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh, Omar Shahid Hamid, has moved a letter to provincial police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar to request the home department to make an announcement of reward money for the arrest of people involved in a grenade attack that occurred in Mawach Morr, Baldia Town, on Independence Day.

DIG Hamid said on Wednesday he

The letter reads that an incident of hand grenade blast occurred on August 14 in a Shahzor Truck near a PSO Petrol Pump, in the Madian Colony police limits, Baldia Town, District Keamari, in which 13 people, including women and children, were killed while eight others injured.

An FIR was registered at the Madina Colony Police Station. This, the letter says, was a very grisly act of terrorism which had also created panic and a sense of insecurity in the public of Karachi.

In light of the above, says the correspondence, the home department may be moved for an announcement of five million rupees in reward for any person(s) providing information leading towards the arrest of the culprits. In this context, it is requested that the matter be moved to the quarters concerned for necessary action.

Thirteen people, including six women and three children, were killed and several others wounded in what law enforcement agencies believed was a “hand grenade attack”.

“The terrorist attack occurred when the nation was celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. Strict security measures were taken by police and Rangers across the city with enhanced patrolling and snap checking following the potential threats of terrorism.

The entire day passed peacefully with no untoward incident; however, a major explosion was heard at around 9:30pm in the Mawach Goth area and its surrounding, alarming the law enforcement agencies and creating panic and fear in the area.”

Initially, the LEAs claimed a cylinder explosion was the cause of the explosion; however, a few hours later, the police confirmed it was a terror activity, based on the initial report of the Bomb Disposal Squad. The Bomb Disposal Squad described the device as the “Russian-manufactured grenade – RGD-1”.

The tragic incident occurred when a family belonging to Swat were returning to their homes in Sherpao Colony in Landhi from Baldia Town in a mini-truck.

The Counter-Terrorism Department also inspected the blast site and said the hand grenade exploded in the air before dropping into the vehicle. It said the assailants were probably on a motorcycle, who targeted the mini truck when the family was returning from a wedding.