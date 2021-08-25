Rapists of mother, daughter jailed

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism Court on Tuesday sent a rickshaw driver and his accomplice accused of raping a woman and her daughter, to jail for identification parade. Police produced the accused before the court which ordered identification parade of the accused and directed police to submit report within a week.

The victims, who were residents of Tehsil Mailsi, District Vehari, informed police through 15 that the accused rickshaw driver and his accomplice gang-raped them when they arrived at Lahore via bus and hired a rickshaw at Thokar Niaz Baig bypass at 10pm on Sunday.

The rickshaw driver, identified as Umar Farooq along with his companion Mansab Ali, instead of taking them to Saddar Cantt took them to a deserted plot near LDA Avenue-1 where they raped the woman and her daughter.

The accused also tried to throttle them, threatening to kill them if they did not keep quiet. Later while escaping they snatched Rs5,000 and a cell phone from the victims and abandoned their rickshaw there. Both the accused were arrested on Monday. Accused Umar has record history of involvement in rape cases at PS Nawab Town and PS Haveli Lakha, District Okara.

Earlier, a medical examination report has confirmed that a woman and her daughter were sexually assaulted in Chung by a rickshaw driver and his accomplice. The victims’ medico-legal examination was conducted at Lahore Jinnah Hospital. The report also found bruises and other injuries on their bodies commensurate with rape. The suspects also thrashed them when resisted. The Police have also included sections related to abduction for ransom and dacoity.