SCCI, KP Assembly speaker agree on amending old laws to facilitate businessmen

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani have agreed to form committees to bring necessary amendments to old laws to facilitate the business community.

A press release said the SCCI president was speaking at a meeting which was also attended by KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, who visited the Chamber House. Mushtaq Ghani said no effort would be spared to build a sustainable business environment and resolve the issues being faced by the traders. He said he would act as an ambassador of the traders to maintain liaison between the provincial government and the business community.

The speaker said the government was taking steps for ease of doing business and resolving issues of the traders under the one-window operation. Mushtaq Ghani assured the traders that concrete steps would be taken to resolve their problems. He acknowledged the role of the trader community in the economic development of the country.

Mushtaq Ghani stressed the need for full adherence of SOPs to contain spread of the coronavirus. He agreed with SCCI chief proposals and assured their implementation. He mentioned the KP government was taking practical steps for beautification and development of Peshawar.

Sherbaz Bilour the traders had been adversely affected by frequent lockdowns necessitated by the novel coronavirus pandemic. He demanded the government to unveil a relief package for Covid-19 hit traders and allow businesses around the clock in the province.

Talking about the regional situation, Sherbaz Bilour said the KP business and trade were completely dependent on the Afghan market. He said the situation in Afghanistan was uncertain, but expressed the hope that the peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region.

“KP is producing surplus natural gas and electricity, but it is unfortunate that the businesses and industries are facing excessive load shedding,” said SCCI chief. Sherbaz Bilour proposed the introduction of a fixed tax regime by abolishment of multiple taxes.