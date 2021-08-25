Police asked to attend public complaints

Islamabad : Islamabad police officials have been directed to specify an hour on daily basis for listening to public complaints and enhancing meaningful coordination with general public.

These directions were made by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman during his sudden visit to Karachi Company police station along with SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

The IGP said that every Superintendent of Police (SP) should interact with public and resolve their complaints on priority basis.