Gang behind robberies busted

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in robberies in University Town and other posh areas.

Superintendent of Police Cantt Zunair Cheema told reporters that a gang had been busted that was involved in robberies from the well-off families.

The official said the group was involved in looting 90 tolas of gold ornaments from a family and cash and valuables from other families.

The official said two members of the ring, including Haider Ali and Salim Khan, have been arrested and 68 tolas of gold and Rs5.2 million have been recovered from them.