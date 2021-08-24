Cleric arrested for allegedly raping minor female student

RAWALPINDI: The prime suspect involved in the alleged rape of a female seminary student was arrested Monday, a week after the case was registered in Pirwadhai.

Rawalpindi police told Geo News that the suspect, Shah Nawaz, has been arrested under Section 337 B and 506 — included in the initial case — for trying to avoid getting arrested by acquiring a pre-arrest bail from the court.

A Twitter post by Rawalpindi Police said that the Senior Superintendent ofPolice (SSP) Investigation and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal will supervise the probe, while merit will be ensured.

According to the police, other seminary teachers and staff members have also been made a part of the investigation while a separate case has been registered against Shah Nawaz’s brother, nephew, and the son of the seminary administrator for helping the accused to escape.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz had acquired an interim bail from a district court till August 30. The police further stated that the initial report of the victim’s medical examination showed clear signs of torture. However, the probe will be furthered once the final report is received.

The case against the alleged rape and torture by the seminary cleric was registered on August 17. However, the police hadn’t been able to arrest the suspect till now. The victim had accused a female teacher of facilitating the prime suspect in the offence.