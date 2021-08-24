Two facilitators of cash van heist in Karachi detained

KARACHI: Police officials investigating what might be the country’s biggest robbery of the year claimed to have taken two suspects into custody for facilitating the driver who allegedly made off with a security company’s van carrying Rs205 million a fortnight ago. Officials said the detained suspects are brothers and own the hi-roof used to move the Rs205 million from the cash van. Police have also impounded the brothers’ vehicle. Officials said the detained brothers Asad Ali and Naimat Ali had handed over their vehicle to their brother-in-law Zulfiqar. Police believe Zulfiqar and the prime suspect Hussain Shah have left Karachi and escaped to the northern parts of the country.