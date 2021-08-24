Yasmin for timely birth registration to improve immunisation coverage

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that improving birth registration is key to improving routine immunisation coverage in Punjab. In a meeting with a delegation of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, the minister said new measures are being taken to improve birth registration.

The minister discussed with the BMGF team the measures to strengthen the Expanded Programme on Immunisation and the National Health Support Programme. The delegation appreciated the performance of the EPI Programme and assured all out support.

The minister said, “Currently our focus is on improving birth registration and measures are being taken to increase birth registration at public and private hospitals as well as document births at home. Without proper and reliable statistics on birth registration, it will become very difficult to plan and provide quality healthcare services. Timely registration of every birth at hospitals and homes is extremely important. The most important role is that of Lady Health Workers in registration and then comes the immunisation. The LHWs have been asked to ensure registration and immunisation of all children in their catchment areas. Our teaching hospitals, THQs and DHQs have been directed to ensure 24 hours vaccination services. The summary for the hiring of another 8,000 LHWs in Punjab has been sent for approval. The round-the-clock birth registration and immunisation services are being ensured at labour rooms of public sector hospitals. Dedicated staff will be notified to ensure registration and immunisation. A verification exercise of births at public and private hospitals is also being initiated. Good performers in the given work shall be rewarded. As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, steps will be taken to improve Mother and Child Health indicators in Punjab.”

Meanwhile, health minister directed the provincial and district teams to intensify anti-dengue activities in educational institutions and hospitals. Chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Monday, the minister said children must be educated on dengue during zero period/hour.

The minister said in the last 24 hours, no dengue case was reported in the province. She said, “Dengue larva must be eliminated from all spots identified by Special Branch. DG Health must personally visit all hospitals to ensure elimination of larva. The administration is working very hard to control dengue and corona.

The corona vaccination is being launched at a large scale. There is no shortage of vaccine and vaccination of at least 40pc population of over 18 years of age is being ensured. Commissioners and deputy commissioners must ensure compliance with DEAG guidelines.

The PHA must focus on cleanliness of greenbelts and parks. Citizens are requested to monitor stagnant water in homes and offices. Anti-dengue activities must be initiated in mosques and shrines. All institutions must work jointly to control dengue. Teams must stay alert during monsoon season. An awareness campaign is being run in an effective manner. We are continuously monitoring the anti-dengue activities. All institutions must ensure compliance with anti-dengue guidelines. The standard of monitoring, surveillance and reporting needs

improvement. The districts must act on recommendations from Special Branch and districts reporting more cases must stay alert.”

Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hassan Shah said all out efforts are being made for cleanliness of shrines and mosques. He said all stakeholders will have to work in collaboration to control dengue.