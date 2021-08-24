Misogynistic society

There are men in our society who hide behind the fake veil of decency. It’s hidden behind age, in jokes, in conversations that are all inappropriate, misogynistic, and unfair. Men need to realise that they are responsible for their actions. We failed to protect our women the day we gave up our public spaces to beasts. Our government is proud of the controversial single national curriculum, but let us also accept that the different education systems are not merely defined by their different curriculum.

It is also about values of diversity and acceptability that is taught in certain school systems. We need to teach our boys that women must be respected and that their ideas are equally valuable as men’s. Our government must acknowledge this cancer of misogyny in our society and take serious steps to address the problem, instead of attempting to silence the voices that highlight the problem.

Mariam Khan

Lahore