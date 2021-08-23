CM’s adviser inspects RHC Sanawan

MUZAFFARGARH: Adviser to Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Patafi visited Rural Health Sanawan and expressed his resentments over poor cleanliness arrangements. According to official sources, Hanif Khan Patafi met the patients and sought their feedback about facilities being given in the hospital during the visit of Rural Health facility. He met the patients and sought their feedback about facilities being given to them in the hospital. The patients mentioned the shortage of medicines in the RHC. Later, he also inspected COVID vaccination centre and urged reporters to highlight the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic among people.