Weak monsoon currents reaching parts of northeastern areas of country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak Monsoon currents were reaching northeastern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, thundershower was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Dadu and Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 30.5°C and minimum was 26°C.