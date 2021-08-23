‘PTI to win Cantonment Board polls’

GUJRANWALA: PTI Women Wing central president Dr Noshin Hamid and Punjab president Rubina Shaheen have said that their party will win the Cantonment Board elections.

They expressed these views in a meeting with Women Wing city president Shakeela Saleem Rana during their visit to Gujranwala in connection with the Cantonment Board elections. While reviewing the election campaign, they directed Shakeela Saleem Rana and her team to continue door-to-door campaign in the Cantonment Board elections and intensify contacts with women in the area. Function: A function was organised in connection with the Independence Day celebrations by the Women Lawyers Forum here on Sunday. Additional District and Sessions Judge Gulzar Khalid, Chairperson Women Lawyers Strength Forum Rohi Maqbool Chaudhry, President District Bar Association Rana Muhammad Waqas, Secretary Ahmed Bilal Dhilon, Women Lawyers Forum President Reena Sarwar, Fakhra Shahzadi, Lareb Akhtar, Sadia Nazir Ahmad, Ambreen, Shazia Humayun and others attended the function.

Chairperson Women Lawyers Strength Forum Rohi Maqbool Chaudhry, while addressing the ceremony, said that this homeland was achieved as a result of tireless efforts and great sacrifices of our forefathers. She said that every challenge for its survival and integrity would be met with courage. She said that women were an important part of our society and they were playing their role for the development of the country in every sphere of life.