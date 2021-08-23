PM’s aide opens research centre in Wana

WANA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said on Sunday the government was taking steps to boost agriculture and livestock sectors to fight poverty in the merged districts.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Agriculture Research Centre in Wana, the district headquarters of South Waziristan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah, Pakistan Agriculture Research Institute Islamabad Chairman Dr Azeem Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

Jamshed Cheema said the government was focusing on the development of the merged districts. He said reforms would be introduced in the agriculture and livestock departments, adding that the people would soon feel the change.

Jamshed Cheema said the previous governments did not take steps for the uplift of the underdeveloped areas. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was implementing its reform agenda.