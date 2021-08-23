Ziaullah Shah appointed PP-18 president

Rawalpindi : Top leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has made former MPA and former chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Ziaullah Shah, as a the president of PML-N Punjab Assembly constituency of PP-18, says a press release.

The notification issued by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah and General Secretary Sardar Awais Khan Leghari was given to him by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at a ceremony. Rahat Masood Qudusi, Sheikh Arsalan Hafeez, Javed Anwar Mughal and Osama Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

A large number of councillors, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz office-bearers and activists congratulated Ziaullah Shah’s at his residence in Khayaban Sir Syed with bouquets and sweets.